Concord Wealth Partners Cuts Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Concord Wealth Partners decreased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 63.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

MMC stock opened at $166.69 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.95 and a twelve month high of $175.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $84.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.83.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $1,536,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

