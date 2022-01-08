Smartlands Network (SLT) Trading Down 37.4% Over Last 7 Days

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. In the last week, Smartlands Network has traded 37.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Smartlands Network has a market cap of $42.14 million and approximately $152,687.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartlands Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.26 or 0.00019723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00063982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006289 BTC.

Smartlands Network Profile

SLT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. The official website for Smartlands Network is smartlands.network . Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Smartlands Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartlands Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartlands Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

