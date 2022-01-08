Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 113 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 11.4% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 19,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,006,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 11.1% in the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 13,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 53.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.7% in the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total value of $842,719.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total value of $663,628.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR opened at $303.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $313.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.65%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.36.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

