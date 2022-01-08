Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,084,000 after buying an additional 17,456,799 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557,277 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,740,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517,357 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,162,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,969 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $83.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.69. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $83.68 and a fifty-two week high of $87.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.