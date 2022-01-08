L & S Advisors Inc Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

L & S Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Synopsys by 255.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 117.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 6,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $2,280,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $3,259,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNPS. DA Davidson increased their target price on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.50.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $344.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a PE ratio of 71.57, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.69 and a 52-week high of $377.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.83.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

