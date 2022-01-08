TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,358,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,236 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Roblox worth $102,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 791,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,795,000 after acquiring an additional 98,871 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at $676,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roblox alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $89.20 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.85.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The firm had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RBLX. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $88.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.14.

In related news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $874,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $19,024,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 557,764 shares of company stock worth $59,466,630 in the last 90 days.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.