iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 209.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $281.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $301.00 and its 200-day moving average is $301.14. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $275.91 and a 1 year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

