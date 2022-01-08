Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Crystal Rock Capital Management

Crystal Rock Capital Management lifted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises about 2.5% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Dollar General by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in Dollar General by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on DG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.89.

In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $235.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $239.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.04. The firm has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

