Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Splunk’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is $0.29. Splunk posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 144.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($1.62). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($0.44). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The business had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPLK. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Splunk from $203.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.96.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $58,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,305 shares of company stock valued at $501,107. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,642,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Splunk by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,729 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk stock opened at $113.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.46. Splunk has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $178.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

