TPI Fund Managers Ltd Makes New Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 43,738 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,473,000. Autodesk accounts for 1.7% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the software company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 4.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 39.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Autodesk by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,716 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in Autodesk by 10.3% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,437. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $261.87 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $245.05 and a one year high of $344.39. The company has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $288.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.02.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.31.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

