Short Interest in D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ) Declines By 54.8%

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 54.8% from the November 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:DNZ remained flat at $$9.77 during midday trading on Friday. 40 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,547. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72. D and Z Media Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.84.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in D and Z Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,532,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in D and Z Media Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,913,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in D and Z Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in D and Z Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in D and Z Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

