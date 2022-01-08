Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a decrease of 52.3% from the November 30th total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the third quarter worth $175,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the third quarter worth $166,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 17.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 329,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 49,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 216,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EFT traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.09. The stock had a trading volume of 76,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,738. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average is $14.76. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $15.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.