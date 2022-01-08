Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 144 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. American National Bank bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 71.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW opened at $90.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $164.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.40. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.11.

In other Charles Schwab news, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 25,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $1,989,026.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,239,428 shares of company stock worth $101,124,408. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

