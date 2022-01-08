Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,039 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,132 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after buying an additional 3,533,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,045,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,868 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $762,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,886 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $231,931,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,793,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,122,567,000 after purchasing an additional 938,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $172.90 on Friday. American Express has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $189.03. The firm has a market cap of $133.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens increased their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.78.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

