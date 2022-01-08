Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC Has $22.12 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 231.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,305 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands makes up 7.1% of Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $22,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STZ traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.22. The stock had a trading volume of 9,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,585. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $258.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.79.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

