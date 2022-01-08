Buckley Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,730 shares during the period. DuPont de Nemours makes up about 1.0% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Vertical Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $81.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.49. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.37 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.19.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

