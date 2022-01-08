Wealth Architects LLC Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,820 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $41,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1,262.5% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE HD opened at $405.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $396.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist increased their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.63.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.