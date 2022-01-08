BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $12.48 Million Stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,257 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $12,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 195.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

BKR opened at $25.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 112.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $27.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.52.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 313.04%.

In other Baker Hughes news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $754,470.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $255,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,533,244 shares of company stock worth $1,188,337,557. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BKR shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Stephens increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.