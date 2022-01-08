BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $16.95 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 63.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,516 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $16,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.2% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.5% during the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.88.

LRCX opened at $701.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $663.26 and its 200 day moving average is $621.97. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $481.05 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $7,647,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

