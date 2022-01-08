Sessia (KICKS) Market Capitalization Achieves $273,614.40

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Sessia has a total market cap of $273,614.40 and approximately $20,863.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sessia coin can now be bought for about $0.0302 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sessia has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00063215 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006250 BTC.

About Sessia

Sessia (CRYPTO:KICKS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sessia’s official website is sessia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Buying and Selling Sessia

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sessia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sessia using one of the exchanges listed above.

