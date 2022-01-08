Bender Robert & Associates Buys 923 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Bender Robert & Associates grew its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Five Below accounts for 1.7% of Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bender Robert & Associates owned 0.06% of Five Below worth $6,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 310,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,036,000 after purchasing an additional 102,577 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Five Below by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 148,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 467.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 106,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,649,000 after purchasing an additional 25,754 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $192.90 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.25 and a 52 week high of $237.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.57 and its 200 day moving average is $197.77.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Five Below from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.83.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

