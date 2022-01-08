Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $52.74 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 15,396 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $52,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $707,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 171.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $792,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Evercore ISI raised Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.71.

Shares of LOW opened at $257.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $247.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.33. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.84 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

