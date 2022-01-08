Sunburst Financial Group LLC Acquires 3,989 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 30,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $50.19 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $51.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average of $50.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

