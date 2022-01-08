Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 16,980 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,980 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.1% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,258,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,268,000 after acquiring an additional 37,575 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 20.8% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 14,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,032,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,443,000 after acquiring an additional 120,064 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.81.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.16. 412,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,538,195. The firm has a market cap of $309.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.79.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

