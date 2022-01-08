Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,930 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Public Storage by 72.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wolfe Research raised Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.54.

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSA traded down $3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $361.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,475. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $213.05 and a 12 month high of $377.36. The firm has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.58%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

