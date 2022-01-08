Fagan Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Fagan Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,060 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,464 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 881,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,470,000 after purchasing an additional 151,004 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,315,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 350,349 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after acquiring an additional 164,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $988,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith Koci acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $218,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,400. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CLF opened at $23.30 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.13.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CLF. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

