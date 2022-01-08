Fagan Associates Inc. Sells 2,886 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Fagan Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $65.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.55. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.429 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $5.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

