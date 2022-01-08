Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.7% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.3% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.

Shares of DAL opened at $40.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of -308.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.40 and a 52-week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

