Ieq Capital LLC Buys 79,116 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 336.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,116 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $17,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Airbnb by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in Airbnb by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Airbnb by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Airbnb by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $682,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,175,824 shares of company stock valued at $215,894,601 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB opened at $159.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.63. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.71 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.50 billion and a PE ratio of -13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The company’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.82.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.