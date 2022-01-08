Diamond (DMD) Price Down 10.3% Over Last Week

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. In the last week, Diamond has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00004684 BTC on exchanges. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $7.17 million and approximately $16,208.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001598 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00053345 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,656,002 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

