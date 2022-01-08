Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a decrease of 49.9% from the November 30th total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of EIM traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,918. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $14.01.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.0496 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 1,308.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-ended investment fund. It has an objective of providing current income exempt from federal income tax including alternate minimum tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.