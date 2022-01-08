Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a decrease of 49.9% from the November 30th total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of EIM traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,918. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $14.01.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.0496 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-ended investment fund. It has an objective of providing current income exempt from federal income tax including alternate minimum tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
