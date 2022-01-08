Short Interest in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Declines By 45.2%

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the November 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 17,577 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 228,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period.

Shares of IDE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.92. 35,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,889. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average is $12.55. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $13.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%.

About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

