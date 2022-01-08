Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 328 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1,121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RTX opened at $90.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $92.32. The firm has a market cap of $134.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 92.73%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.91.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

