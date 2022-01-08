Valmark Advisers Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $10,556,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 238,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,344,000 after buying an additional 37,048 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,718.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 35,016 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,148.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 27,185.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 22,292 shares during the period.

Shares of IYH opened at $286.77 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $238.04 and a 52-week high of $302.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.80.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

