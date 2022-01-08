RSM US Wealth Management LLC Sells 911 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,915,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,900,000 after acquiring an additional 697,882 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 8.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,502,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,443 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 210.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122,688 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 62.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,452,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,422,000 after acquiring an additional 88,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

CARR opened at $53.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 23.90%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

