RSM US Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,415 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,397 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.1% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 78,452 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 13,596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 20.3% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.1% in the third quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 30,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of F stock opened at $24.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average of $16.19. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.71.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

