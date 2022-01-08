RSM US Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,201 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $56,463,000 after buying an additional 25,916 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after buying an additional 16,806 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.70.

Shares of BA stock opened at $211.34 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $185.26 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.45. The company has a market capitalization of $124.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.51.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

