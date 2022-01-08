RSM US Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,666 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 30.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 251.0% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 204.5% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

SCHH opened at $50.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.37. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $53.08.

