MEMBERS Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,842 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,455,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,957,000 after acquiring an additional 765,685 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,049,000 after buying an additional 120,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $97.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.34 and a 12-month high of $106.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.14.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

