Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 207.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 137,238 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in American Tower were worth $53,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in American Tower by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 87,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,340,000 after buying an additional 50,926 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.47.

Shares of AMT opened at $264.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.47. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The firm has a market cap of $120.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

