Atticus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,354 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 102.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Snap by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $145,533.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 15,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $1,123,969.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,459,225 shares of company stock worth $80,918,361.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $41.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.24 and a beta of 1.07. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.82 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

