Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 53,430 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 738,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 53,430 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $43,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACG Wealth raised its position in Truist Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 62,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $63.98 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.85 and a 200-day moving average of $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.37.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.