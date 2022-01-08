Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Tesco Pension Investment Ltd

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,518,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,335 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 3.2% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $174,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,910 shares of company stock valued at $10,089,007 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ICE. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.73.

NYSE:ICE opened at $133.16 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.95 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.38.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

