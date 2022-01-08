Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,904 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Walmart by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 513.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $143.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $397.41 billion, a PE ratio of 50.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.61 and a 200-day moving average of $143.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 409,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $57,038,616.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

