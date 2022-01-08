TPI Fund Managers Ltd Has $23.66 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 3.2% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $23,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE opened at $133.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.50 and its 200-day moving average is $125.38. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.95 and a 1-year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $327,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,910 shares of company stock worth $10,089,007 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.73.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

