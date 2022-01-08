Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 55,763 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 893,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,763 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare accounts for approximately 1.4% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.29% of HCA Healthcare worth $216,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of HCA stock opened at $254.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.59 and its 200 day moving average is $242.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.43 and a 1-year high of $269.75. The company has a market cap of $79.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 9.78%.

HCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.90.

In related news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 9,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,338,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,618 shares of company stock valued at $23,666,274. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.