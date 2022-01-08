Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $450.55 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,129 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.9% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $450,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% during the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $96,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,873 shares of company stock worth $459,215,598. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,751.02 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,721.55 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,922.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,808.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

