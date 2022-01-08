Community Financial Services Group LLC Sells 1,883 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Community Financial Services Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOT. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $238.92 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $198.89 and a 12 month high of $265.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.88 and its 200 day moving average is $245.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

