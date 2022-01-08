Community Financial Services Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Community Financial Services Group LLC trimmed its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth $321,789,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 641.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,799 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 387.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,417,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,067 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 697.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,225,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,101,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock opened at $215.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $102.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total transaction of $317,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,155,881. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.10.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

