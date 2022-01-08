Trivest Advisors Ltd Buys 450,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Trivest Advisors Ltd boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5,000.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up approximately 14.6% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $124,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Amundi acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $510,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 102.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $832,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,840 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays set a $348.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.21.

NYSE CRM opened at $228.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.31. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $224.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.60, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $534,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total value of $14,460,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 431,759 shares of company stock valued at $123,269,447 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.